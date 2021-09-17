KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $16.25

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.25, but opened at $16.77. KE shares last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 180,625 shares changing hands.

BEKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. 86 Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average is $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.86.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the first quarter worth $332,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the first quarter worth $1,315,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KE by 45.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Himension Fund grew its stake in shares of KE by 358.1% during the first quarter. Himension Fund now owns 638,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,365,000 after buying an additional 498,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of KE by 40.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 300,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,097,000 after buying an additional 86,817 shares during the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

