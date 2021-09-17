Keep Network Trading Up 10.6% Over Last Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Keep Network has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $281.65 million and $79.15 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00134874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.25 or 0.00762434 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 577,034,460 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

