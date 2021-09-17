Keep Network Trading Up 18.4% Over Last 7 Days (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $280.14 million and $69.22 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Keep Network Coin Profile

KEEP is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 577,034,460 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

