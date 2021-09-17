Keep3rV1 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12.20 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $410.59 or 0.00854495 BTC on exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $82.12 million and $12.20 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00059259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00133988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00047272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

