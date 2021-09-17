Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.89

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.89 and last traded at $42.89, with a volume of 204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kenon by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kenon by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kenon by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,386,000. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

