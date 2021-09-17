Kent G. Whittemore Buys 15,000 Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Stock

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Kent G. Whittemore purchased 15,000 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UIHC stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. 56,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,119. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $138.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.74. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16.

Get United Insurance alerts:

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.72). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. Analysts predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. United Insurance’s payout ratio is -8.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UIHC shares. Raymond James cut United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of United Insurance in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIHC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Insurance during the second quarter worth $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Insurance during the second quarter worth $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in United Insurance during the second quarter worth $59,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in United Insurance during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in United Insurance during the second quarter worth $60,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.