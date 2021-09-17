Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.22

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.22 and last traded at $30.73, with a volume of 250494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KROS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.85.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 23,834 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $983,867.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 29,275 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 6,151.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

