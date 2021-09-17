Kevin Kennedy Sells 350 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DLR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,522,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,365. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.92, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

