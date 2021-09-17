KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,030 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Capital International Investors grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,498,000 after buying an additional 1,499,672 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,505 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,746,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,692,000 after purchasing an additional 99,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in KeyCorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,461 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KEY opened at $20.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.65.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

