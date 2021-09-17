KeyFi (KEYFI) Trading 13.9% Higher Over Last Week

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 17th. KeyFi has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $1,335.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000971 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KeyFi has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00070695 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00117748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.53 or 0.00172414 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,446.87 or 0.07288810 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,225.65 or 0.99864256 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.91 or 0.00841418 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,895 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.