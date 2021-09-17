Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,556,000 after purchasing an additional 101,337 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,015,000 after acquiring an additional 927,835 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,946,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,563,000 after acquiring an additional 167,521 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,023,000 after acquiring an additional 405,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,692,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $400,735,000 after acquiring an additional 337,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $179.78 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.44 and a 52 week high of $182.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.30.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.60.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

