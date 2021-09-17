Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $10,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEYS. UBS Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.60.

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $179.78 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.44 and a 12 month high of $182.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.30. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.