Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 95.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 44.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEYS opened at $179.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.30. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.44 and a 12-month high of $182.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.60.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

