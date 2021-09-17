Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) Insider Sells £369,000 in Stock

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) insider Ashley Rupert Miller sold 45,000 shares of Keystone Law Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.71), for a total value of £369,000 ($482,100.86).

Shares of LON KEYS opened at GBX 868 ($11.34) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. Keystone Law Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 445 ($5.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 870 ($11.37). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 761.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 683.85. The company has a market capitalization of £271.46 million and a P/E ratio of 60.72.

Keystone Law Group Company Profile

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

