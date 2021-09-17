Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) Insider Sells £369,000 in Stock

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS) insider Ashley Rupert Miller sold 45,000 shares of Keystone Law Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.71), for a total value of £369,000 ($482,100.86).
Shares of LON KEYS opened at GBX 868 ($11.34) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. Keystone Law Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 445 ($5.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 870 ($11.37). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 761.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 683.85. The company has a market capitalization of £271.46 million and a P/E ratio of 60.72.
Keystone Law Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Law Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Law Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.