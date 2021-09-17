Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Short Interest Update

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the August 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of KVSC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,208. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KVSC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $7,470,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $634,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $5,994,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

