Kin (KIN) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Kin has a total market cap of $154.56 million and $4.74 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kin has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Kin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00071446 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00139736 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00073804 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00118647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.50 or 0.00173968 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013366 BTC.

Kin Profile

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.