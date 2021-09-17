Kind Ads Token (KIND) Price Down 27.8% This Week

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last seven days, Kind Ads Token has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. Kind Ads Token has a market cap of $230,071.34 and approximately $175.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kind Ads Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00058770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.39 or 0.00130134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00013303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00045030 BTC.

About Kind Ads Token

Kind Ads Token (KIND) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

