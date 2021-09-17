Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $398,088.00

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $294,784.72 and approximately $398,088.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00071253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00118718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.63 or 0.00176292 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,469.63 or 0.07313616 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,566.77 or 1.00265810 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.67 or 0.00834036 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

