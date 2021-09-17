Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KGFHY. Exane BNP Paribas cut Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of KGFHY stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $10.76.

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

