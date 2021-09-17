Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of KGSPF remained flat at $$99.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $68.07 and a 1 year high of $99.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.71.
About Kingspan Group
