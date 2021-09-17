Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of KGSPF remained flat at $$99.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $68.07 and a 1 year high of $99.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.71.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

