Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

KIGRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.40. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

KION GROUP AG is a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

