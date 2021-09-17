KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Update

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 84.4% from the August 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.43. 37,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,384. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
About KKR Income Opportunities Fund
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
