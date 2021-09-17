KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Update

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 84.4% from the August 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.43. 37,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,384. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

