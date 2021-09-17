KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.11.

Shares of KLAC traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $371.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,668. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $174.70 and a 12 month high of $373.73. The firm has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $331.85 and a 200-day moving average of $321.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,835.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,805 shares of company stock worth $4,736,222. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

