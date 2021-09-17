Kleros Trading 21% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Kleros has a market capitalization of $110.18 million and $3.30 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kleros has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00014873 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008651 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.44 or 0.00540020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 615,918,262 coins. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

