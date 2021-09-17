Klever Price Reaches $0.0391 on Major Exchanges (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0391 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a market capitalization of $132.85 million and $1.97 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00072745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00117657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.92 or 0.00172125 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,460.22 or 0.07270359 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,531.94 or 0.99870515 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.59 or 0.00831192 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

