Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Purchases 30,685 Shares

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 30,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.39 per share, with a total value of $2,896,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 57,501 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,365,418.31.
- On Thursday, August 19th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 83,648 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.56 per share, for a total transaction of $7,324,218.88.
- On Tuesday, August 17th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 8,164 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $701,287.60.
- On Friday, August 13th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 38,264 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.66 per share, for a total transaction of $3,392,486.24.
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 53,523 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,608,865.53.
KOD stock traded up $5.49 on Friday, reaching $102.75. 434,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,859. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.43 and a 200-day moving average of $98.29. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $171.21.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth $93,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.
Kodiak Sciences Company Profile
Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.
