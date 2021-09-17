Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Purchases 30,685 Shares

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 30,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.39 per share, with a total value of $2,896,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 57,501 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,365,418.31.

On Thursday, August 19th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 83,648 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.56 per share, for a total transaction of $7,324,218.88.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 8,164 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $701,287.60.

On Friday, August 13th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 38,264 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.66 per share, for a total transaction of $3,392,486.24.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 53,523 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,608,865.53.

KOD stock traded up $5.49 on Friday, reaching $102.75. 434,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,859. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.43 and a 200-day moving average of $98.29. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 495.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth $93,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the second quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

