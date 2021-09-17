Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KOTMY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.53. 832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468. Koito Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $46.45 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.95.

About Koito Manufacturing

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, electrical equipment and other products. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories that includes LED (Light-Emitting Diode), discharge, halogen, fog, LED rear combination, side turn signal, high-mounted lamps, aircraft lighting and other equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical equipment.

