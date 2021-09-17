Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KOTMY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.53. 832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468. Koito Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $46.45 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.95.
About Koito Manufacturing
