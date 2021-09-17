Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KNCRY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Konecranes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Konecranes in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Konecranes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNCRY opened at $8.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. Konecranes has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $8.95.

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The Service segment offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for various types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists.

