Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Short Interest Down 45.7% in August

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the August 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

RDSMY traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $54.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,679. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. Koninklijke DSM has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $55.39.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.7252 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Koninklijke DSM’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDSMY shares. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €168.00 ($197.65) to €189.00 ($222.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.