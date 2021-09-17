Konomi Network Market Capitalization Tops $17.49 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. In the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. Konomi Network has a market cap of $17.49 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network (KONO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,669,368 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

