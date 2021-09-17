Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Shares Down 4.9%

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF)’s stock price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 67,221 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 48,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.45 price objective (up from C$2.00) on shares of Kontrol Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.19.

Kontrol Technologies Corp. provides energy efficiency solutions and technologies to commercial energy consumers in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartSite, a building energy software technology to assist in the operation and management of complex heating, ventilation, and cooling systems for factories, large multi-residential, commercial, and mission critical buildings; SmartSuite that connects into existing building automation systems and also communicate with utilities; and BioCloud, a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne pathogens for various applications, such as classrooms, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation, offices, break rooms, and others defined spaces.

