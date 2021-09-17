Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $445.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report sales of $445.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $442.30 million to $452.00 million. Koppers posted sales of $437.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.23 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

KOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $31.05 on Friday. Koppers has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $662.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOP. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Koppers by 2,570.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Koppers by 383.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Koppers in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Koppers in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers in the first quarter worth about $97,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

