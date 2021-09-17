Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $77,175.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $77,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.84.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,173,000 after acquiring an additional 37,260 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 62,982 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 34,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

