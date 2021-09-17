Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $77,175.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $77,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.84.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.
Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.