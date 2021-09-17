Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,696 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 204,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,493,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,337 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KTOS stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $194,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 324,850 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,078.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott I. Anderson sold 7,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $210,677.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,759 shares of company stock valued at $3,128,766 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the subject of several research reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

