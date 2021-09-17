Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of Kubota stock opened at $115.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kubota has a 52-week low of $86.31 and a 52-week high of $125.81. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kubota had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 11.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kubota will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

