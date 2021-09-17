Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.
Shares of Kubota stock opened at $115.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kubota has a 52-week low of $86.31 and a 52-week high of $125.81. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95.
Kubota Company Profile
Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.
