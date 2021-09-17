Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on KUBTY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

OTCMKTS KUBTY opened at $115.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.21. Kubota has a 12 month low of $86.31 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.38. Kubota had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kubota will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

