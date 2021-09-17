Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KHNGY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised Kuehne + Nagel International to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

KHNGY opened at $78.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $78.44.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

