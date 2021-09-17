Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research lowered Kungsleden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSDF opened at $14.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43. Kungsleden AB has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Kungsleden are people that create places and experiences for people. By developing and managing attractive and sustainable places, we offer people better and more inspiring work experience. We are a long-term property owner focused on commercial properties in Sweden's growth regions. As of 30 September 2020, we owned 211 properties with total value of SEK 39,872 million.

