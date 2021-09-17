Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research lowered Kungsleden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSDF opened at $14.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43. Kungsleden AB has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Kungsleden AB (publ) Company Profile

Kungsleden are people that create places and experiences for people. By developing and managing attractive and sustainable places, we offer people better and more inspiring work experience. We are a long-term property owner focused on commercial properties in Sweden's growth regions. As of 30 September 2020, we owned 211 properties with total value of SEK 39,872 million.

