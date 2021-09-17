Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Trading 5.8% Higher

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY)’s share price traded up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.53 and last traded at $29.53. 1,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kuraray from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kuraray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 77.71 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average of $30.83.

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of functional resins, chemicals, textiles, medical products, and synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl Acetate, Isoprene, Functional Materials, Fibers and Textiles, Trading, and Others. The Vinyl Acetate segment domestically produces polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) resin, optical PVA film, and EVAL gas barrier.

