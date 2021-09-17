Kusama (KSM) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.31 Billion

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Kusama has a total market cap of $3.31 billion and $212.88 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kusama has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for about $391.35 or 0.00825242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00071121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00117252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.33 or 0.00171506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.60 or 0.07257352 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,366.02 or 0.99881425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002664 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

