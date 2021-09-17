Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Down to $64.90

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $64.90, but opened at $61.65. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $60.14, with a volume of 499 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on KYMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.57.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 242,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $14,770,113.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 431,563 shares of company stock worth $25,136,186. 23.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,831,000 after buying an additional 97,292 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,847,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 15.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 169.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 186,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after buying an additional 117,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 248.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.