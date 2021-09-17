KZ Cash (KZC) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $1,396.46 and $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 71.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001620 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00041353 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007653 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $448.13 or 0.00953275 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

