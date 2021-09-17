La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,171 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of La-Z-Boy worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 296,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after buying an additional 156,145 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 401,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,040,000 after buying an additional 148,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,621,000 after buying an additional 110,318 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after buying an additional 96,007 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after buying an additional 73,516 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

In other news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $632,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th.

LZB stock opened at $33.31 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $46.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.08.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $524.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.