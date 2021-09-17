LABS Group Market Capitalization Reaches $22.33 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $22.33 million and approximately $794,564.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00070267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00118449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00178899 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,333.43 or 0.07091042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,979.94 or 0.99938044 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.31 or 0.00819652 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,082,776,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

