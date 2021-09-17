Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Brian Gragnolati Buys 2,000 Shares

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Gragnolati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $33,260.00.

Shares of LBAI stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.73. 16,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,522. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41. The stock has a market cap of $846.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

