Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Holdings Lowered by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $27,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $347,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.35.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $10.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $605.80. 49,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,927. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $609.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $610.78. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $296.17 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.09%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.