Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stake Boosted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,950,000 after purchasing an additional 804,186 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 495.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,964,000 after purchasing an additional 762,098 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,843,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,805,000 after purchasing an additional 444,344 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $21,539,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.98.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

