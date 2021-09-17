Lambda Price Tops $0.0158 on Major Exchanges (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Lambda has a market capitalization of $22.59 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00060129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00135283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.04 or 0.00772734 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,433,611,356 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

