Lamden (TAU) Trading 13.8% Lower Over Last Week

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, Lamden has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden coin can now be bought for about $0.0765 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. Lamden has a market cap of $10.87 million and $338,723.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lamden

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

