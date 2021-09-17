Landbox (LAND) Price Down 7.7% This Week

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. In the last week, Landbox has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Landbox has a market capitalization of $357,986.75 and $218,606.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00070947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00118406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.15 or 0.00173498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.47 or 0.07318647 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,421.76 or 1.00148889 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.24 or 0.00834705 BTC.

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

